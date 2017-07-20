Liberia: Pro-Ngafuan U.S.-Based Group's President Resigns

The founder and President of a US-based Group, 'Diaspora Youth and Students for Ngafuan 2017' has with immediate effect tendered in his resignation from the organization.

Patrick Sowah, a former student leader at the State-run University of Liberia currently based in the United States said his decision to quit the group is based on the alleged failure of former Foreign Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan to consult with such a major auxiliary group that has over the years galvanized and solicited supports from across the US towards his 2017 Presidential ambition.

Sowah said as a youth and student based group that believe in the ideology of Mr. Ngafuan, they should have been consulted on why he (Ngafuan) has decided to quit from the Presidential race before endorsing any other candidate.

According to Sowah, the group was purposely established in the United States of America to ensure the election of the former Foreign Affairs Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan to the Liberian Presidency and not any other candidate.

The former founder of the diaspora youth and students for Ngafuan 2017 is quoted in the dispatch as saying while the group is not against the endorsement of the Unity Party Standard Bearer for the Nation's highest seat, former Minister Augustine Ngafuan's decision was unilateral and did not meet the consensus of the greater number of his supporters both in Liberia and the Diaspora. He added that the group does not believe in the philosophy of the Unity Party and warned that such party should not be elected for the third time in office based on its failure to fight the rampant corruption in the public sector.

"Since the decision by Mr. Ngafuan, many of our supporters, friends, and comrades have expressed their frustration that we took a decision to support the Unity Party candidate without their consent, this Press statement is only meant to set the records straight", Patrick Sowah asserted in the dispatch.

Sowah wonders why the former Foreign Minister would have taken such decision to support another presidential aspirant in the October 10, 2017 Elections when in line with the law resigned two years back to contest the Country's highest post.

Meanwhile, the former Student leader then wished Mr. Ngafuan and his Unity Party well, promising to shortly announce the next home of the US-based group in the coming weeks.