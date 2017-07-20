Liberia: Brumskine Confident

The political leader of the opposition Liberty Party(LP), Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine said they are confident that their Vice Standard Bearer Mr. Harrison Karnwea will take part in the elections as the case of him is different from that of others.

According to some legal experts in the country who are closely following the legal process said the case of Mr. Karnwea is not the same as that of other people. One of them who declined to be named spoke of the non-applicability of the code to Harrison Karnwea.

"This puts Karnwea in a good position," the expert said. Another one who spoke to a team of reporters said, "It is not reasonable to ask a person who is selected by chance and share coincidence to take such huge concrete steps as resigning their government post. Harrison could not have foreseen his selection by Cllr. Brumskine to be his running mate which would have form the basis for any adjustments to satisfy the requirements of the code of conduct."

Recently, The Supreme Court handed down its verdict against Abu Kamara who applied to the National Elections Commission to contest for the representative seat in district number 15 of Montserrado County.

The expert said, it is good to inform the public about the two issues so that they would not be confused. "This sweeping conclusion is misinformed and based mainly on ignorance of the law, lack of information as it relates to the facts of the individual cases before the court and sheer propaganda being put about by enemies of the LP and others affected by the court," one LP official said adding, "We took some time to go through the facts so as to set the records straight."

According to another expert, "the main difference between Abu Kamara is the fact that Harrison Karnwea resigned from Government well in advance of his nomination-some six days after the Supreme Court handed down its verdict in the Mappy Posson case unlike Abu Kamara who was still a minister at the time of the filling of his nomination."

His, Kamara's action angered the Supreme Court because he knew that he violated the law and still went ahead to do," a senior Supreme Court person said. At the time of handing the ruling, Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh told Kamara: "as you sit here today you are in violation of the Code of Conduct and this court". To this end, another person said, they were not surprised of the ruling from the Supreme Court against Kamara.

One expert however said that the Justice may be persuaded on most of the important and substantive arguments especially those that resigned their posts in the executive after the court ruled that the Code of Conduct was Constitutional and applicable under Liberian laws and judicial practices.

At Karnweah hearing Justice Banks asked a question that legal experts say should hint to any rational person which way the court is inclined to rule. In quizzing the legal representative of NEC, Musa Dean, Justice Bank asked " Cllr. Dean, given that the code of conduct was facing so many legal challenges before this Court, don't you think Mr. Karnwea acted logically by waiting for our ruling before resigning his post. The records show that Mr. Karnwea resigned six days after the ruling from this court"?

According to the legal expert, it is unfortunate for people to think that Karnwea and Abu Kamara cases are the same. "This is not the case. These are two separate cases with outstanding difference,"