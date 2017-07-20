20 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Cabinet Minister Nahashon Kanyi Dies

By Nicholas Komu

Kanu regime minister and first MP for Tetu constituency Nahashon Kanyi Waithaka is dead.

His daughter Wamuyu Mahinda Kanyi confirmed that the former minister was pronounced dead at Karen Hospital in Nairobi on Wednesday night.

"He has been unwell and we had talked last night but he developed a bad cold. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Karen Hospital," said Ms Wamuyu.

Mr Waithaka was 81-years-old and had been ailing.

His wife Anne Nyambura Kanyi said he had from back problems but developed a severe cold last night.

She said one of the people attending to him at home went to check on him at but found him unconscious and was rushed to hospital.

His body was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary and later moved to Lee Funeral home.

Mr Kanyi started his political career as a councillor in Nyeri before becoming the first Mayor of Nyeri town around 1972.

In 1988, he was elected Kanu MP Tetu and served in former President Daniel Moi's government as the Information and Broadcasting Minister. He was later moved to the Ministry of Internal Security where he served up to 1992.

He is survived by two wives Agnes Gathoni Kanyi and Anne Nyambura. Anne Nyambura is also vying for the Tetu parliamentary seat as an independent candidate.

