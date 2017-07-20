South Africa: Tour De France for Dummies Stage 17 - Roglic Recovers From Early Crash to Win

19 July 2017

Passively interested in cycling? Nothing more than a passing patriotic interest in how the South Africans are getting on in the Tour de France? Our daily wrap is for people just like you. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

We're off into the Alps and the finish line is almost in sight. Not that we want it to end. It has been tremendous fun. Afternoons will soon be dull and empty once again.

The biggest question that remains is how the riders manage the self-control not to get off their bikes and stop off for some of the delicious food available in these regions.

Louis Meintjes is still having the tour of his life. At the start of Wednesday, it looked like the white jersey was all but sewn up, with the South African almost four minutes behind leader Simon Yates. But as has so often been the case on this tour, Meintjes pedalled out one of his best days so far.

Although Yates remains in the white jersey, Meintjes made huge gains and he's now just two minutes and 28 seconds behind Yates. That's still a fair bit of time, but Meintjes loves a climb - and tomorrow is gonna be a...

