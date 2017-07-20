South Africa: Officials Probe Suspected Bogus College

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) is investigating the owners of a suspected fraudulent international university on allegations of operating an illegal private institution in central Pretoria.

Several complaints were received from prospective students and the public regarding the institution located at the Old Mutual Building between Francis Baard and Steve Biko Streets in Arcadia, Pretoria.

Preliminary investigations have established that the institution is not registered with the department as either a private college or private higher education institution, as required by law.

"The institution [is not] accredited to offer courses that are accredited with the relevant quality assurer, the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

"The department treats this case very seriously and has approached the law enforcement authorities to assist with further investigations.

"The department has since sent a warning letter to the institution's operators, instructing them to cease any illegal operations with immediate effect," said the department in a statement.

It urged prospective students to remain vigilant and to verify the accreditation credentials of institutions with the department before deciding to enrol.

Lists of registered private higher education institutions, private Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and skills providers are available on the department's website: www.dhet.gov.za/SitePages/DocRegisters.aspx.

The department can also be contacted on the Call Centre number 0800 87 2222 for further enquiries.