Ghana: Aada, Nadmo Present Items to Disaster Victims

press release

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the Atebubu-Amantin district assembly have presented assorted items to disaster victims at Nyomoase and Bolga Nkwanta both in the Atebubu-Amantin district of the Brong Ahafo region.

The two communities were flooded after torrential rains led to the overflow of rivers Nyomo and Abui on the 5th of June resulting in over 86 houses being flooded affecting about 300 people.

Apart from 21 buildings collapsing, property including livestock, farm input, food items and personal belongings worth GH¢363, 000.00 were also lost.

The two institutions jointly presented 150 bags of cement, 200 mosquito nets, a bale of used clothing, and 100 each of plastic cups, plates and buckets.

Others were 30 pieces of blankets, 15 packets of roofing sheets, 100 pieces of sleeping mats and 50 pieces of student mattresses to the people.

Making the presentation, the Atebubu-Amantin district Chief Executive, Mr. Edward Owusu, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was personally interested in the plight of the victims, hence, the prompt response to the situation.

While calling for an equitable distribution of the items, the DCE promised to get the two rivers dredged as soon as possible to forestall any future recurrence.

Nana Ofori Abraham, who stood in for the chief of Nyomoase and Mr. Kwasi Kwame a member of the Nyomoase town development committee as well as beneficiaries from the two communities expressed their gratitude to government for the gesture.

Present were Messrs. Obeng Baah deputy regional coordinator and Afari Atta Yeboah regional operations officer as well as Abdul Malik Musah Atebubu-Amantin district coordinator all of NADMO.

Source: ISD (Daniel Oduro-Stewart)