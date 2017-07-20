Ghana: National Road Safety Commission Has Taken Delivery of 2000 Copies of Vehicle Tyres Guidelines Manuals

press release

Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited, a tyre importer and Retail Services Company in Ghana, has donated 2000 copies of a printed manual detailing the Guidelines for Importation, Sale and Use of Vehicle Tyres in Ghana.

The manual, designed and authored by the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) with the company bearing the cost of the printing, is expected to help reduce crash fatality and injury cases recorded on our roads.

At a ceremony in Accra, yesterday, to receive the manuals, Ing. Mrs. May Obiri Yeboah, Executive Director, NRSC, expressed gratitude to Infinity Trye Ghana Limited for the gesture.

Ing. Mrs Yeboiah expressed the hope that the Manual would carry the message to importers, dealers and vehicle owners.

On his part, Nitesh Kumar, Marketing and Retail Manager of Infinity Tyres Ghana Limited, who presented the manuals on behalf of the company, noted that even though the tyre was one of the most important parts on a car, yet proper attention was not paid to it.

Mr Kumar was optimistic that the manuals would generate the desire impacts.

In 2008, NRSC, in furtherance of its advocacy and research mandate, conducted a study on the magnitude of the use of "home-used" or "second-hand" tyres and its impact on the road safety situation in Ghana.

Findings from the study confirmed, among others, that 75% of tyres imported into the country were used tyres, which presupposes that 3 in every 4 tyres sold in Ghana, were used tyres. It also said that the patronage of used tyres in Ghana increased the risk of crash (accident) occurrence by 30%.

The Research also established that 15.2% of vehicles involved in fatal crashes had had some form of defect prior to the crash-- in the form of tyre burst or blow up tyre pressure situations that also constituted 4.4% of these defects.

The NRSC, therefore, had to formulate a policy in accordance with Regulation 62 of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012, L.I 2180 to bring into force the implementation of Tyre Standardization, a move which sought to place a ban on the importation and use of substandard tyres in the country and to ensure adherence as provided in the law.

In line with this, and as part of efforts to broaden the engagement on education to include the general public, the NRSC engaged stakeholders to develop manuals.

The gesture by Infinity tyre Ghana Limited is, therefore, to expand the scope of the Commission to enable it have more printed copies up for distribution to help spread the information.

Infinity Tyre Ghana Limited has incorporated an essay writing contest among school children on the right use of tyres.

Besides, the company will distribute some of the manuals left in their care to the public-- all in the bid to helping spread the message on the right use of tyres and helping to curb sub -standard tyres.

The gesture comes as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility commitment and as a stakeholder towards road safety issues in the country.

Source: ISD(Samuel Owusu-Yeboah)