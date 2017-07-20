Liberia: 'Students Are Bedrock in Nation Building' - Leila Kpukuyou

Monrovia — The Secretary General of the Liberia Business Association says the future of any country depends largely upon its students.

Leila Kpukuyou said a country name and fame rests on the educated youth which form a major component of the nation's development.

She spoke at the 45th Convocation of the 12th grade class of J.J. Ross Memorial High School.

Kpukuyou cautioned students to believe in themselves as they gear toward university and college.

"Students are real treasure of any country, mostly a country like ours; so value your identity, character and personality that make you unique."

"Understanding your personal identity is necessary, you cannot realize your self-identity until you look down deep in yourself and ask yourself positive things," Kpukuyou stated.

She cautioned parents and guardians to discover their children's potentials.

"You must learn and discover your child; each child you must begin to respect them, their views, perspectives, and nurture them in a way that they will enroll to being a free thinker and freely express themselves without reservation of being judge otherwise."

The LBA Secretary expressed hope that the graduates will have interest in variety of issues ranging from women and children, drugs abuse, crime in ensuring that society is free of corruption as well.

"In order for society to listen and pay attention, students will have to be morally, mentally and healthy sound and upright. "

"Weak students who do not do anything for themselves, what assurance will we have that they will do something for the country?"

The graduating class had a member of 48 which 20 are females.