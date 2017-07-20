Liberia: National Peace Hut Leaders Hold Strategic Dialogue in Gbarnga

Gbarnga — Leaders of the UN Women's supported Peace Huts Initiative from across Liberia have converged in Gbarnga for a four-day strategic planning workshop, with an aim of strengthening women in peace building, and economic empowerment amidst the 2017 general and presidential elections and the transition of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

Supported by the Government of Sweden through UN Women, the Peace Huts are women friendly community facilities that promote peacebuilding and women's empowerment at the local level.

According to UN Women's Communication Specialist, Winston Daryoue, the organization deemed it necessary to gather the leaders of the Peace Huts to discuss peace and highlight the prospects about positioning the Peace Huts toward the 2017 legislative and presidential elections.

"At each of these peace huts, we have the village saving loans associations where they put money together and the money can be loaned to their members. We also have vocational skills including tailoring, soap making, as well as adult literacy programs that will help women stand on their own," Daryoue added.

"We at UN Women, we strongly feel that this move is crucial with less than ninety days to the October 2017 legislative and presidential elections, as the role of women is critical in ensuring peaceful elections."

Daryoue told FrontPageAfrica Wednesday that during the strategic dialogue, women will also be sharing ideas from their Peace Huts and strategize on how they can work with other institutions in making their respective programs a success.

"This gathering is also about sharing ideas. They will share their challenges and success stories with their peers as well," he said.

Daryoue also said UN Women has been providing opportunities for women to develop their skills.

"We have been playing major roles for these women such as providing economic empowerment for them in some instances financial opportunities through other partners for them to expand their businesses," he said.

He also said the organization has been impressed with the progress of the Peace Hut women, according to him, they have demonstrated resilience and courage.

"The women have shown that they that have the power, the strength and courage to contribute to the development of Liberia."

Aware of how crucial the pending October 2017 election is, Daryoue indicated that the Peace Huts leaders remain an integral component in rallying Liberians against election violence.

"These women are aware that they have a critical role to play in preventing election-related violence. They will be designing strategy."

Annie Nushaan, leader of the Peace Hut Women, said the gathering will help her colleagues in expanding their knowledge on peace building.

"I am very much glad about this meeting and I am hoping that it will be a help to me and my colleagues."