Gambia/Mali: Gambia National Chan Team Arrive in Bamako for Chan Qualifiers Against Mali

The Gambia National CHAN team on Tuesday 18 July 2017 arrived in Bamako for their crunch 2018 CHAN qualifiers second-leg tie away to Mali on Saturday 22 July 2017 in Bamako. The home-based Scorpions held series of training sessions prior to their Saturday's decisive 2017 CHAN qualifiers second-leg clash with local-based Eagles.

The Gambia were held to a goalless draw by Mali in the first leg in Banjul at the weekend and will use the next few days to prepare themselves for their crucial clash with the Malians.

Coach Alagie Sarr will be hoping to assemble a formidable line up for their decisive second leg clash with Mali on Saturday for a place in the second round of the qualifiers against Mauritania or Liberia.

Mauritania thumped Liberia 2-0 in the first leg of their 2018 CHAN qualifiers played at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia at the weekend.