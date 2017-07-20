20 July 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia/Mali: Gambia National Chan Team Arrive in Bamako for Chan Qualifiers Against Mali

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia National CHAN team on Tuesday 18 July 2017 arrived in Bamako for their crunch 2018 CHAN qualifiers second-leg tie away to Mali on Saturday 22 July 2017 in Bamako. The home-based Scorpions held series of training sessions prior to their Saturday's decisive 2017 CHAN qualifiers second-leg clash with local-based Eagles.

The Gambia were held to a goalless draw by Mali in the first leg in Banjul at the weekend and will use the next few days to prepare themselves for their crucial clash with the Malians.

Coach Alagie Sarr will be hoping to assemble a formidable line up for their decisive second leg clash with Mali on Saturday for a place in the second round of the qualifiers against Mauritania or Liberia.

Mauritania thumped Liberia 2-0 in the first leg of their 2018 CHAN qualifiers played at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia at the weekend.

Gambia

Meet the Migrants Under Pressure to Leave Europe

The Gambia's leader of 22 years, Yahya Jammeh, used to give Gambians good cause for claiming asylum, even if the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.