South Africa: Second Missing Fisherman's Body Washes Up

Photo: National Sea Rescue Institute
A helicopter dispatched by the National Sea Rescue Institute searches for survivors at the capsized Maredon fishing vessel near St Francis in the Eastern Cape.

A second body has washed up following the capsizing of the Maredon fishing vessel in Cape St Francis.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli on Thursday confirmed that the fisherman's body had washed up at Seaview.

His name has not yet been released, as he is yet to be identified by family.

Six other fishermen remain missing.

On Wednesday, the remains of Mbongeni Gift Zulu, 43, of Jeffreys Bay was found floating in the sea near Blue Horizon Bay in Port Elizabeth.

The crew aboard a vessel discovered his body floating in the sea and transported it to the port in St Francis Bay.

Volunteers joined in the search on Wednesday after the search area was extended to include the shoreline of Ashton Bay and Paradise Beach, about 30km from Thyspoint where the incident occurred.

Sixteen people had been on board the fishing vessel when it capsized.

On Sunday, the body of a dead fisherman was recovered and seven people were rescued on shore at Sunset Rocks, after maritime rescue officials were alerted by red distress flares from various chokka fishing vessels offshore of Thyspoint.

The capsized vessel was found hard aground. High tide conditions caused the vessel to roll over a few times and prevented rescuers from approaching, but a survivor was seen climbing out of the vessel and rescue swimmers waded into the water to retrieve him.

Nkohli said the strong current and wind conditions were believed to have caused the incident.

