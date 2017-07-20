20 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Mandela Day - NGO Opposes 6 New Prisons

By John Chuks Azu

A prison reform organisation, Citizens United for the Rehabilitation of Errant (CURE), has opposed plans to build new 3000 capacity prisons in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

CURE said this in Abuja during an event to mark this year's International Mandela Day, commemorating the imprisonment and release of South African icon, Nelson Mandela.

The executive director of CURE, Sylvester Uhaa said plans to build new prisons are coming "Without corresponding holistic approach to justice reforms."

Uhaa said while countries like UK, Canada, Netherlands and Sweden, who have addressed the root causes of crime and embarked on rehabilitation programmes for prison inmates have been closing down prisons facilities since 2004 due to decline in inmates.

