South Africa: Pregnant Schoolgirl Shot Dead in Limpopo

A Grade 12 pregnant pupil at the Jim Chavani High School near Giyani has been shot dead, police said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that Nare Beanice Malebana, 19, was gunned down at around 19:00 at Xikundu village in Malumelela' Limpopo on Wednesday evening.

"It is alleged that the deceased was attacked at her home by unknown suspects who broke [into] the house and shot her several times before fleeing the scene," Ngoepe said.

Her mother managed to escape the brutal attack.

Malebana was six months pregnant.

The motive for her murder was still unknown.

No arrests had been made.

