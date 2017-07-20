20 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pregnant Schoolgirl Shot Dead in Limpopo

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Grade 12 pregnant pupil at the Jim Chavani High School near Giyani has been shot dead, police said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that Nare Beanice Malebana, 19, was gunned down at around 19:00 at Xikundu village in Malumelela' Limpopo on Wednesday evening.

"It is alleged that the deceased was attacked at her home by unknown suspects who broke [into] the house and shot her several times before fleeing the scene," Ngoepe said.

Her mother managed to escape the brutal attack.

Malebana was six months pregnant.

The motive for her murder was still unknown.

No arrests had been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Appointed Construction Company Ahead of Tender Process - Nkandla Hearings

President Jacob Zuma appointed construction company Moneymine Enterprises long before the Department of Public Works was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.