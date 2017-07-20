18 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Burundi: The Collateral Damage of the FIDH Report On Burundi

When you work on sensitive cases such as Burundi it is important and necessary to be prudent, to be fair and to ensure that the message you send out will contribute to peace and cohesion. There is a danger in just a single story, writes PATRICK HAJAYANDI.

The report released on 4 July 2017 by the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) on Burundi is a one-sided narrative. While it condemns repression from the government it says nothing on the opposition which is equally killing people through some terror-like attacks. Such a report is potentially dangerous.

It has a great potential to create a climate of mistrust, ethnic hatred and to fan the flames of violence, exacerbating a fragile context. The FIDH report argues that the situation has worsened and that the international community should intervene before it is too late. The truth on the ground, however, shows a different picture. Compared to the situation that prevailed two years ago (2015 and 2016), today there are some positive developments. Without denying the existing security challenges, it is also fair to note that the level of violence has significantly decreased.

