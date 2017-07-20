19 July 2017

The Gupta influence network reached into the heart of the Presidency, the #GuptaLeaks show, drawing into their web at least three people who were just a whisper away from President Jacob Zuma. They targeted officials holding positions of personal trust closest to Zuma, offering gifts, favours and business deals. Even the deputy president's office was fair game. By SCORPIO, AMABHUNGANE and NEWS24.

Investigations show that the Guptas zeroed in on some of the nation's most sensitively placed staff, including the head of the Presidential Protection Service as well as Zuma's chief of staff, his private secretary and a chief director in the deputy president's office.

In certain instances some of these officials appear to have returned favours, potentially subverting their positions in the Union Buildings for the Guptas' benefit.

The fact that Saxonwold's most influential family attempted to recruit people close to the president raises questions about the nature of their relationship with Zuma: were they trying to spy on him? Or were they putting in place a back channel allowing him to communicate with them via trusted intermediaries?

Since the #GuptaLeaks provide mere glimpses of these relationships, only the president, the Gupta brothers and the officials in question know...

