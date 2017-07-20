19 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nothing to See Here - KZN Law Society Refuses to Investigate Zuma's Lawyer Michael Hulley

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

In April this year, ousted National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana, deposed a damning affidavit accusing President Jacob Zuma's legal adviser, Michael Hulley, of attempting to induce him to lie - under oath - that the President had not pressured him into leaving office. The capturing of the NPA by President Zuma is a matter of national public interest, as is the allegation that the President's legal adviser might be guilty of defeating the ends of justice. The KZN Law Society, however, doesn't think it's worth investigating. By MARIANNNE THAMM.

If there is a crucial issue that has been highlighted in the series of #GuptaLeaks exposés into State Capture, it is the role of auditing and consulting firms as well as lawyers who have acted in a professional capacity and who have now been implicated in alleged corruption.

It is imperative then that those regulatory bodies that oversee and monitor the ethical conduct and standards of these professions act as a bulwark against unscrupulous members. Which is why, shortly after Mxolisi Nxasana deposed his damning affidavit in April, Advocate Paul Hoffman SC, of Accountability Now, wrote to the KZN Law Society and lodged a complaint against the President's legal...

South Africa

Zuma Appointed Construction Company Ahead of Tender Process - Nkandla Hearings

President Jacob Zuma appointed construction company Moneymine Enterprises long before the Department of Public Works was… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.