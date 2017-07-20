analysis

In April this year, ousted National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana, deposed a damning affidavit accusing President Jacob Zuma's legal adviser, Michael Hulley, of attempting to induce him to lie - under oath - that the President had not pressured him into leaving office. The capturing of the NPA by President Zuma is a matter of national public interest, as is the allegation that the President's legal adviser might be guilty of defeating the ends of justice. The KZN Law Society, however, doesn't think it's worth investigating. By MARIANNNE THAMM.

If there is a crucial issue that has been highlighted in the series of #GuptaLeaks exposés into State Capture, it is the role of auditing and consulting firms as well as lawyers who have acted in a professional capacity and who have now been implicated in alleged corruption.

It is imperative then that those regulatory bodies that oversee and monitor the ethical conduct and standards of these professions act as a bulwark against unscrupulous members. Which is why, shortly after Mxolisi Nxasana deposed his damning affidavit in April, Advocate Paul Hoffman SC, of Accountability Now, wrote to the KZN Law Society and lodged a complaint against the President's legal...