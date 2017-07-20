20 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps Seek Establishment of National Renal Centre

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to establish a national renal centre in view of the prevalence of kidney diseases in Nigeria.

The House said the centre would be saddled with responsibility of research into causes, prevention and treatment of kidney related diseases.

Sponsor of the bill, Bede Eke (PDP, Imo) said establishing the centre would not only tackle the disease but also create awareness among Nigerians.

After passage of the bill for second reading, Deputy Speaker Yussuf Suleimon Lasun, who presided over plenary, referred it to the committee on health institutions for further action.

