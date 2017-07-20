Nigeria: TFN Pledges to Bridge Educational Inequality, Inducts New Tutors

Determined to address educational inequality in Nigeria, "Teach For Nigeria" (TFN), a non-profit organisation, has reassured of its resolve to expand educational opportunities in the country through the deployment of exceptional graduates in undeserved schools.

Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Folawe Omikunle, while speaking at the induction of 48 teachers as part of its first cohorts of fellowship for a two-year educational intervention and leadership programme, said the group was birthed in Nigeria to address issues of injustice and inequity commonly found in public schools.

She noted that every child has the potential to thrive and be fulfilled if placed in the right environment and equipped with the right tools. She said the platform which would be used to reach children who do not have the means of attaining quality education will ensure that every Nigerian child have good education irrespective of gender, social or economic background.

She said: "To solve educational inequality in the country, we need inspired and motivated young leaders from different academic disciplines to canvass and act for excellence in the education standards of Nigeria.

"We are convinced that by preparing and equipping these groups of future leaders, the newly inducted tutors to take responsibilities of making an impact in high-speed schools, accelerated change is inevitable. The reason we are having challenges in the sector is because it is filled with those who do not understand its needs.

Chairman of the event, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode stated that TFN is committed to addressing the vexed issues in the sector, adding "In 20 years' time, Nigeria is going to be the largest nation in the world. If we don't address educational inequity now, we are doomed as a nation."

Chairman, Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN) and Founder, Oxbridge Tutorial College, Dr. Femi Olusanya, said the inductees are specially selected teachers who would go into the inner cities, to the low-income schools and introduce quality education to the students.