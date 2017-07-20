South Africa: Handing Over of Bicycles to SAPS St Francis Bay

press release

King William's Town: Fighting crime remains one of the key priorities of government and although the SAPS continue to make inroads in addressing this scourge, the involvement of the community is pivotal in achieving our objectives.

St Francis Bay Community Policing Forum will be handing over six bicycles to their local police to enhance police visibility and increase patrols in the area.

An invitation is hereby extended to the media to attend and provide coverage for the event.

It would be appreciated if the above could also be advertised in the local newspaper as the public is also invited to attend.