20 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Clamps Down On Drugs

The continuous eradication and clamping down on illegal drug trafficking in the Mount Road Cluster is attributed to police visibility and good informer networks. On 19/07 a 28 year old male was arrested at a house in Lorraine with drugs (cocaine, crack cocaine and khat) with an estimated street value of R300 000. At about 13:00, members from PE K9, Flying squad and the Operational Command Centre executed a search warrant at the house and the drugs were found in a vehicle parked on the premises. Large amount of cash was also found in the house. The suspect will appear in court tomorrow, 20/07 on a charge of dealing in drugs.

In another incident, Humewood members confiscated dagga with an estimated value of R200 000 at a flat in Humewood Gardens. At about 17:00, members were conducting a stop and search in central when they noticed a man walking towards them. As the members approached the man, he threw a set of keys on the ground and ran away. Further investigations led the members to a flat where they discovered the dagga. No arrest made, only confiscation. Enquiries: Col Priscilla Naidu 0713628726

In another incident, Humewood members confiscated dagga with an estimated value of R200 000 at a flat in Humewood Gardens. At about 17:00, members were conducting a stop and search in central when they noticed a man walking towards them. As the members approached the man, he threw a set of keys on the ground and ran away. Further investigations led the members to a flat where they discovered the dagga. No arrest made, only confiscation.

South Africa

