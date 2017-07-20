20 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Bethelsdorp

Enhancing police visibility in hot spot areas in the Bethelsdorp policing precinct has resulted in the arrest of a suspect and confiscation of a firearm and ammunition.

On 19 July 2017 at about 18:30, members from SAPS Bethelsdorp were patrolling in Gloxinia Street when they noticed a suspicious looking male. The officers approached the male and upon searching him recovered a 9mm Lugar firearm, 13 rounds of ammunition, 2 shotgun rounds and a magazine.

The 18-year-old teenager was detained on charges of illegal possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition x2, conspiracy to commit a crime, theft and possession of suspected stolen property. He will appear in court on Friday, 21 July 2017.

