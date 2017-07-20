South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Bethelsdorp

press release

Enhancing police visibility in hot spot areas in the Bethelsdorp policing precinct has resulted in the arrest of a suspect and confiscation of a firearm and ammunition.

On 19 July 2017 at about 18:30, members from SAPS Bethelsdorp were patrolling in Gloxinia Street when they noticed a suspicious looking male. The officers approached the male and upon searching him recovered a 9mm Lugar firearm, 13 rounds of ammunition, 2 shotgun rounds and a magazine.

The 18-year-old teenager was detained on charges of illegal possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition x2, conspiracy to commit a crime, theft and possession of suspected stolen property. He will appear in court on Friday, 21 July 2017.