South Africa: Suspects Behind Bars for Business Robbery

On Wednesday, 19 July 2017, police in Mmakau supported by Airwing, Brits Tactical Response Team (TRT) as well as Mothutlung and Letlhabile visible policing arrested four suspects for business robbery and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The suspects 'arrest follows an incident in which they (suspects) robbed an undisclosed amount of cash from a butchery at De-Wildt, Mmakau at around 12:00. According to information received, the suspects also took five cell phones belonging to the butchery owner and his employees. The suspects were leaving the scene when Mmakau police patrol vehicle arrived. It is alleged that the suspects, driving in a blue BMW fled towards Letlhabile direction. A car chase ensued and other units such as TRT, Vispol and K9 were summoned for back-up. The chase continued until the suspects abandoned their vehicle near Letlhabile shopping complex and ran away.

Through the support of Airwing four suspects were spotted and caught in Zone 5, Letlhabile. The police managed to confiscate two firearms used in the robbery. The suspects, aged between 29 and 50 are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court.

Preliminary investigation has shown that all suspects are from Slovo in Winterveldt, Gauteng Province. Investigation into the matter continues and the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo commended the members for their swift response and team work that led to the arrest. He said that the arrest is something positive in the fight against trio crime which is a challenge in the cluster.

