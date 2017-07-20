South Africa: SAPS Participates in the Nelson Mandela Day 67 Minutes of Activism

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will participate in the Nelson Mandela Day 67 minutes of activism by giving back to a KwaMhlanga family who suffered severe losses earlier this year.

On this day, a two bedroom prefab house and accessories such as beds, curtains, food and furniture will be handed over to the Kekana family in the Mpumalanga area in KwaMhlanga. During February 2017, the Kekana family's house burnt to ashes together with their belongings. Mr Kekana is employed by the SAPS as a groundsman at the SAPS Moloto Training Academy.

