20 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Participates in the Nelson Mandela Day 67 Minutes of Activism

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) will participate in the Nelson Mandela Day 67 minutes of activism by giving back to a KwaMhlanga family who suffered severe losses earlier this year.

On this day, a two bedroom prefab house and accessories such as beds, curtains, food and furniture will be handed over to the Kekana family in the Mpumalanga area in KwaMhlanga. During February 2017, the Kekana family's house burnt to ashes together with their belongings. Mr Kekana is employed by the SAPS as a groundsman at the SAPS Moloto Training Academy.

The media is cordially invited to attend the event.

South Africa

Zuma Appointed Construction Company Ahead of Tender Process - Nkandla Hearings

President Jacob Zuma appointed construction company Moneymine Enterprises long before the Department of Public Works was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.