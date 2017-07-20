20 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Saselamani Police Launch Manhunt for the Suspects On the Murder of a Minor

The Police in Seselamani near Malamulele area outside Giyani, have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects on the brutal killing of a pregnant 19-year-old girl which occurred last night at about 19:00 at Xikundu village in the Saselamani Policing area.

It is alleged that the deceased was attacked at her home by unknown suspects who broke entering the house and shot her several times before fleeing the scene. The deceased's mother managed to escape from the house unhurt.

The deceased is identified as Nare Beanice Malebana who was a grade 12 learner at Jim Chavani High School at Xikundu village.

The motive behind this incident is still unknown but the Police investigations will tell.

Anyone with information about the suspects in this matter, may contact Captain Boshomane at 084 322 1341, Crime Stop on 08600 10 111 or the crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

