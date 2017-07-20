South Africa: DA Succeed in Getting SAA Forensic Reports Released

press release

The DA have finally succeeded in getting the SAA forensic reports that we have pursued doggedly for the last 8 months.

The Deputy Finance Minister, Sfiso Buthelezi, confirmed in writing that he will apparently make good on his word after the DA gave him until the close of business tomorrow to provide the reports as he had promised in May.

We trust that the Deputy Minister will make sure all of the requested reports are provided and not just a select few.

Some of these reports date as far back as 7 years yet have been kept under wraps, most likely as they contain damning confirmation of extensive mismanagement at the state airline.

On almost a weekly basis new allegations of mismanagement and corruption, involving billions in tax payer's money, emerge about SAA or its subsidiaries.

SAA has lost R15,7 billion over the last five years and lost an average of R12 million every day during April and May 2017. This burden on the taxpayer must stop and exposing the mismanagement of the past is but a small step towards the privatisation of the airline.

The release of the reports is a welcomed first step in the right direction towards uncovering how deep the alleged corruption at SAA runs.

Alf Lees MP

DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance