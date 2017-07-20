20 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Flats Protests Keep Police Busy

Protestors burning tyres and blocking roads in two separate incidents in Langa and Ravensmead, Cape Town, kept police officials busy on Thursday morning, Western Cape police said.

Spokesperson FC van Wyk said two cases of public violence has been opened, but did not confirm if any arrests have been made.

In Langa, approximately 40 community members burned tyres in Bluegum Road when they demanded to occupy houses lawfully occupied by residents.

He said the situation has been brought under control, but police remain on scene to monitor the situation.

In Ravensmead, roughly 10km from Langa, taxi drivers protested on the corner of Connaught and Owen roads.

A meeting was held between police officials, community leaders and protesters to remedy the situation in Ravensmead, Van Wyk said.

It is unclear what the demands of taxi drivers were.

Source: News24

