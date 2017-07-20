Gambia: Eight Men Charged With Rogue, Vagabond

Eight men have been arraigned before Principal Magistrate Lamin George at the Bundung Magistrates' Court on Tuesday on charges of rogue and vagabond.

When the case was called, Inspector A. Colley announced his representation of the Inspector General of Police while the defendants represented themselves.

Prosecutors accused Ismaila Freeman Conteh, Modou Saally, Foday Bah, Aday Gibune, Sulaiman Dibba, Zil Sanyang, Omar Saidy and Omar Kambai of being found wondering on the highway at Tabokoto between the hours of 23:00 and midnight planning to commit illegal activities.

Seven of them have denied the charge while the first accused person accepted it.

Prosecutor Colley said Tabokoto residents have been filing reports of robbery and breaking in the area.

He said acting on those reports, the police patrol team visited the place on 14th July and found the eight men wondering around.

He said they were suspected of planning to carry out illegal action and were arrested.

Prosecutor Colley said when they were interrogated, it was found that none of them was a resident of the area and they did not give any sensible reason on why they were there. He identified some of the accused persons as not first time offenders.

Magistrate George said since the first accused person -Ismaila Freeman Conteh- had admitted to the charges and the facts put forward by the prosecutor, he would be accordingly sentenced.

Mr. Conteh in his plea of mitigation begged for pardon, saying he is a first time offender, promising that he would not repeat the act again.

Magistrate George said upon conviction, Mr. Conteh will enter recognizant with the court and provide a Gambian or non-Gambian surety who will deposit a sum of D2000.

The case is adjourned to 24th July, for continuation.