Gambia: On the Need for a Responsive Sports Ministry

It is the responsibility of the government through its Sports Ministry to finance the participation of any national team in all sporting disciplines for any competition, but that seems not to be the case in the tiny West African Nation, The Gambia.

The ministry has over and over failed in fulfilling their responsibility, blaming it on the unavailability of funds, leaving sports associations to go through the struggle of funding their respective teams in the name of the country.

This is something that many thought would have been a thing of past, particularly when the current sports minister, Henry Gomez, in his maiden interview promised to develop the country's sports from 0% to 100%. Not much is seen to be done in actualizing the minister's promise, aside from his recent outcry about corruption in sports, which he vows to address.

Gambian sports administrators and actors want to see a vibrant and responsive ministry that puts the interest of the athletes before anything.

Many sporting associations including volleyball, handball, basketball, wrestling and football, all want to see the ministry taking ownership of national teams. There are instances where national teams missed out in key international competitions as a result of lack of funds to secure air tickets, accommodation and allowances for the teams.

Reports reaching Observer Sports has that The Gambia Football Federation, just like the previous executive committees has to solely finance the Local CHAN Team return leg to Bamako. The GFF has to do it through their resources. The Federation paid for the air tickets, accommodations and allowances of the players. This, after it received a letter from the National Sports Council indicating that they could not do it due to budgetary constraints.

The undesirable current state of Gambian sports needs an action-oriented minister who clearly has knowledge of Gambian sports to solve it. The current minister seems to be clueless when it comes to Gambian sports, but it is now the responsibility of those long-serving staff at the ministry and sports stakeholders to guide him with honesty, as any attempt to misinform him, would make history to repeat itself.

In as much as the minister and his ministry want to hold sports associations accountable and wipe-out the seemingly unending corruption in sports, it must also be seen to be fulfilling its responsibilities.

The sports minister, Henry Gomez needs to be aware of the huge task that is before him and such would need the minister to put sentiment and assumption aside and establish facts first to genuinely address them. The minister must revisit the existing sports policy, review it and come up with a tangible policy. This would require for the minister to convene a national sports forum for all stakeholders to jointly review the policy.

Standard sports infrastructure remains a dream yet to be realized by sports enthusiasts with many hoping that the ministry under the new government and sports-loving President Adama Barrow would look into it seriously. In fact, the few available are in a poor status and all found within the Greater Banjul Area.

Gambian sports have for long suffered not because the country cannot produce quality talents like any other country, but because the sport has been infected with what seems like an incurable virus: some greedy and dishonest sports administrators and stakeholders that want to use the sport to enrich themselves.