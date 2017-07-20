Gambia: Drug Suspect - Captain of the Boat Escaped At the Camp

Yusupha Njie, the first accused person in a more than 100kg suspected cannabis trial alongside Wally Faye, Tuesday told the Banjul Magistrates' Court that the captain of the boat that was carrying the alleged cannabis had escaped at the camp.

During his defence before Magistrate Malafy Jarju, Mr. Njie said he was living in the Senegalese coastal town of Mbour but lost his identity card while escorting his grandchild to a village called Kampong. He said without his identity card, he could not go beyond Kampong on three occasions.

"I was told by someone that there were boats at the river side that goes to Senegal. I went with my in-law; Malamin Bojang to the crossing point," he said. Mr. Njie said they found a boat at the riverside whose owner told them that he was looking for someone to help him empty the standing water from the boat because his colleague was sick.

"The captain told us that he would depart by 5am and when he came, the boat was already loaded and covered. " He narrated that after driving for half an hour, they saw a signal indicating that they should stop which they did. "When we stopped, the soldier asked our captain where he was going to and he told him Dakar. He asked me whether I have an identity card and I told him that I did not then two other soldiers came onboard and pulled the cover of the loaded materials and said there was cannabis there." He said the captain of the boat tried to negotiate but the soldiers took them to their camp and kept them there until midday.

According to Mr. Njie, a drug officer at Sibanor later came and the boat captain confessed owning the suspected cannabis. He said when the officer returned, the captain was nowhere to be seen and the second accused; Mr. Faye told the soldiers, 'if the captain is gone, then you are the ones who released him'.

He said the soldiers then started quarrelling and they handcuffed them (accused persons) and took them to Sibanor the following day. "I came to know that the boat was containing cannabis when the soldiers opened the vest".

Mr. Njie said at the police station, they were told to thumbprint a document, promising that they would be released when they reach Banjul, but they spent a month some days with the police.

During cross-examination, Mr. Njie denied conspiring with others to traffic drug, saying he chooses to go by boat because he was turned down by the immigration on three occasions. He maintained that the captain of the boat escaped at the camp and he did not own the boat and the luggage on it. "I was only a passenger. I have never seen my co-accused prior to our meeting him at the boat that night," he said.