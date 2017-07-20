Gambia: Media Practitioners Should Eschew Hate Speech That Undermines Reconciliation... Special Adviser to Minister of Justice

The Special Adviser to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has underscored the role of journalists in fostering national reconciliation, saying media practitioners should eschew hate speech that has the tendency to undermine the peace and reconciliation process.

Husian Thomasi was speaking on Wednesday at the opening of a two-day multi-stakeholders forum on the theme: "Rethinking Reconciliation and Rebuilding Strategies in The Gambia" held at a local hotel in Senegambia.

Organised by the West Africa Network for Peace building (WANEP), The Gambia in collaboration with the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Peace and Security Centre of Competence, Sub-Saharan Africa, the forum was meant to assess the current situation and identify the key issues/challenges affecting the peace, security and social cohesion in the country and provide recommendations to the government and other key stakeholder among a host of others.

He added; "The use of the internet and other social media platforms as a vehicle to spread and incite hate against one another is unacceptable and should be condemned. As a responsible government, we have the responsibility to promote peace, foster social cohesion and national reconciliation".

Thomasi maintained that "our nation is left divided and traumatised", saying there are still wounds to be healed.

To this end, he averred that where there is hostility, distrust, misunderstanding and suspicion, national reconciliation would be a precondition for lasting peace and building the nation.

According to him, the Ministry of Justice is creating the space and atmosphere for everyone to be heard in the design and implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He informed that recently a national conference on justice and human rights was convened and that the conference was largely to solicit and exchange ideas on human rights and transitional justice issues.

Institutional Reforms

Commenting on the issue of respect for the constitution and the rule of law, Thomasi added: "Our constitution was only one on paper and could be amended anytime at the wimps of the executive."

All these massive abuses and rights violations, he went on, have signal the urgent need for us to critically examine our constitution, legal, political and administrative institutions as well as our security services.

"It is hoped that the TRC will serve as an important platform for us to carry out these reforms. I must add here that very soon a National Constitution Review Commission will be put in place to carry out extensive consultations on constitutional review," he noted.

For her part, the board chairperson of WANEP-The Gambia, Maria Dacosta stressed the need for people to embark on a frank and critical analysis of the issues at hand, the gaps and possible and factors that may impede the process.

This, she added, would enable people to come up with realistic and achievable strategies that will enhance reconciliation and facilitate the rebuilding of a fully democratic New Gambia, where all citizens are equal with no room for favouritism, nepotism, religious intolerance etc.