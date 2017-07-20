Gambia: The Legal Ethics

Observance of a strong ethical code of conduct is the same for all major professional disciplines the world over, and this is specifically true for the legal profession, which is assigned with the responsibility of protecting and promoting the fundamental rights of people regardless of their status.

Lawyers otherwise called ministers in the temple of justice, or learned persons, cannot be called so, in the absence of having a strong ethical code of conduct meant to guide their daily operations, as guardians, protectors, and promoters of fundamental freedoms and rights of people at all times.

The Gambia Bar Association has a similar code of conduct for legal practitioners in The Gambia, as contained in various provisions of the 2013 legal practitioners guide with punitive measures for those found wanting.

Legal ethics is further taught as part of the core courses for law students at both the Faculty of Law under the University of The Gambia and The Gambia Law School, with the objective of instilling a high sense of ethical behaviour in them as custodians of the country's future legal system.

No profession worth of its name would allow its dignity and name to be soiled at will by any of its members or potential members. This truth applies to the world of accountants, security forces, journalists among others, all having in place similar codes of conduct for their members. In essence it affirms and exhibits the importance of a code of conduct serving as an effective and efficient tool and a measure for the maintenance of trust and confidence in whatever discipline we opt for, as outlined in section 73 of the Evidence Act, Laws of The Gambia.

This is brought about by the on-going debate on what many call the second such legal fallacy, within a short space of three years, and its impact on those involved.

We have seen top judicial officers, including a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, a former chief justice and certain litigants discussing pending matters before the court, which did not only have prejudicial effects on the cited cases, but cost them their jobs, followed by their prosecution, conviction and then sentenced to various terms.

This time round it is Sheriff Tambedou, president of the Gambia Bar Association, and member of special prosecutors for former director general of the defunct National Intelligence Agency and co-accused persons at the High Court in Banjul.

The senior counsel is having his share of a similar ethical dilemma, as the purported audio recording of discussions with the wife of the cited former NIA boss on the cited pending case before the court. It went viral on various social media platforms, especially the internet and facebook among others. It led to his unprecedented resignation from prosecuting the case on ethical grounds.

We therefore seize this opportunity and renew calls for the observance of strong ethical codes of conduct for all professional disciplines in the country and beyond, especially the legal profession serving as custodians of our fundamental human rights and freedoms.