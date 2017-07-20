Gambia: Plaintiff's Defence Argues There Was No Evidence of Abuse of Process in Civil Suit

Defence counsel of Tijan Ceesay, a plaintiff in a civil suit has argued before Magistrate George at the Bundung Magistrates' Court that there was no evidence of abuse of process made before the court in a D40, 000 civil suit that Mr. Ceesay filed against six defendants of Badala Nusery School as cost for legal fee for their refusal to vacate his school after several demands.

Lawyer Marong said: "I submit the Oxford dictionary of law by Elizabeth A. Martin 7 edition on page 5 where it defines abuse of process. I want to also submit to the court that the defendants were served with a letter of termination and the authority quoted by the defendants' council in support of his submission are irrelevant."

According to him, the case before the court is competent and should be heard but the defendants' lawyer said in his submission on Section 3 of the Subordinate Court that, he mentioned that Civil Proceedings Act was definitely not relevant to this case.

He said his submission was within the jurisdiction of the court because one aspect of the claim is territorial and whether the claim itself is within the hearing of the court.

"I relied on Section 31 of the Subordinate Court on Civil Proceedings Act Cap 802. The action within the court is possession by evicting the defendants from Badala Nusery School and the action is based on the law of Taught and is a claim known to the law of Taught as well. In fact, the claim is justifiable. There is no issue of employment before the court. It is basically a non issue in this case," Council Marong told the court.

He added that Lamin Marong is not part of the case and therefore, he is irrelevant in it. He said there was no wrong procedure of the plaintiff bringing the defendants to court and the court has not pass any wrong procedure in this matter as it has not even begin.