Gambia: GAF Condemns Alleged Act By Some Disgruntled Elements

The Gambia Armed Forces has condemned in the strongest term the alleged act by some disgruntled elements of The Gambia Armed Forces, who are being investigated for being part of a WhatsApp chat group that has audio recordings that apparently engaged in alleged mutinous, defamatory, scandalous and unethical acts.

According to a media dispatched from GAF, four arrests have been made and two are directly connected with the case, while the other two are complacent on the escaped of the third suspect.

GAF through this media dispatch reminded that members of The Gambia Armed Forces have a code of conduct and rules and regulations that governs them.

"As soldiers, once "we accept to serve in the Armed Forces we surrender certain privileges and rights".

This, the release added, is done to ensure that command and control is made easier.

"This is why upon enlistment, every soldier signs a form called "Declaration by Soldiers on Enlistment" as enshrined in The Gambia Armed Forces Act 1985, Part 1, Section 22. The soldiers make a solemn and sincere declaration, which reads, "I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the President of the Republic of The Gambia and his successor and the Government of The Gambia. I will also obey all Orders, both written and verbal, given to me by the Officers placed over me and subject myself to all Acts, Regulations and Standing Orders relating to the Gambia Armed Forces now in force or which may from time-to-time be brought into force for so long as I shall serve".

Furthermore, the release added, it is also incumbent upon every serving member of The Gambia Armed Forces to sign the Official Secret Act, which barred every serving member/or upon retirement not to make any unauthorized disclosure in material published in a speech, lecture or radio or television broadcast, or in press or in book form.

The declaration goes as follows that "I understand that this law covers material published in a speech, lecture or radio or television broadcast, or in press or in book form. I am aware that I should not divulge any information gained by me as a result of my appointment to any unauthorized person, either orally or in writing, without the previous officials sanction in writing of my head of Department. I understand also that I am liable to be prosecuted if I published without official sanction any information I may acquire in the course of my tenure of an official appointment (unless it has already officially been made public) or retain without official sanction any sketch plan, model, article, note or official documents which are no longer needed for my official duties and that these provisions apply not only during the period of my appointment, but also my appointment has ceased or I have retired."

Consequently, based on these provisions The Gambia Armed Forces has convened a Board of Inquiry to look into circumstances surrounding the whole episode, and that they are to investigate and determine who are the members of the group.

"They are also to find out the content of the messages whether they have any implications to jeopardize national security and to come up with recommendations.

The CDS, the release added, wish to assure the general public that The Gambia Armed Forces remains focused, intact, vigilant and alert to continue to deliver the noble services and keep our beloved motherland secured and peaceful.

"We will continue to bring about the needed reform and structuring programs that are required to make the Gambia Armed Forces more responsive to the needs and aspirations of Gambians especially in this new democratic dispensation. The Gambia Armed Forces will continue to embark on training programs, threat assessment and analysis both internally and externally to ensure a more robust and professional force that would be able to counter any threats both within or outside The Gambia.

"While we remain steadfast in the execution of our noble constitutional mandate, please accept on behalf of the Gambia Armed Forces our unalloyed loyalty to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Government and people of The Gambia at all times" the release stated.

Signed Lieutenant

Colonel Omar B Bojang,

Gambia Armed Forces

Spokesperson.