Gambia: Govt, Senegalese Laboratory Company Ink Over U.S.$48 Million Project

The government of The Gambia on Wednesday signed a project agreement amounting to the tune of $48 million with a Senegalese laboratory company called Diagnostic and Research Centre for Molecular Medicine (CDRMM) based in Dakar.

The Senegalese firm is said to be the first private medical laboratory specialized in human identification testing, including DNA testing in Africa.

The minister of Interior, Mai Ahmad Fatty signed on behalf of The Gambia government while Dr. Cheikh Tidiane Sy, the director General of the Diagnostic and Research Center for Molecular Medicine, signed on behalf of his company.

CDRMM is specialized in molecular biology and other advanced technologies and provide reliable results with very limited results rendered times.

Speaking at signing ceremony, Minister Fatty underscored the importance of establishing a forensic science centre to support law enforcement officers and to establish a database that would assist in solving crimes in the country.

"The centre will also perform a wide range of tests for the molecular diagnosis and monitoring of pathologies such as infectious diseases, cancers, genetic and other types of diseases, the center will offer test which are not in general available in already established routine clinical laboratories. We are doing our best to make Gambia free crime nation"

The Interior minister acknowledged that the centre will also offer researchers, teachers, and other scientists, a platform to develop research projects to train students and attract fund for the country, saying students in the medical and biological field would have a centre to get as part of their training or internship; good practical experience to complete their curriculum.

The centre, he went on, will also enhance research programmes and training of student and professionals so as to attract international fund for police force through cooperation with international security forces and international organizations.

This, he believes, will enable us to develop fruitful and natural beneficial relationship with international organization such as Interpol, FBI, RCMP and the Scotland Yards and create direct and indirect employment for the citizens of the Gambia and the region.

For his part, Dr. Cheikh TidianeSy, the director general of Center for Diagnostic and Research Centre for Molecular Medicine, stated that the centre will increase the already well recognized efficiency of the country's security forces, thereby placing them in a leading position in the region when it come to preventing and fighting crimes.

The minister for Tourism and Culture, Hamat Bah described the day as another milestone in the history of the new government, as the day marks exactly 6 months in office of President Adama Barrow's led-government.