Gambia: Health Minister Vows Not to Compromise Her Oath

The minister of Health and Social Welfare has expressed dissatisfaction on the manner the Serekunda General Hospital treats patients and vowed that she would not compromise her three oaths of office, secrecy and allegiance as minister of Health of the Republic of The Gambia.

Madam Saffie Lowe-Ceesay said she has received many complaints from patients and genuine partners in the health sector on the manner that; staff at the hospital handle patients with impoliteness, noting that such behaviours would not be accepted.

The Health minister made these remarks yesterday at the hospital ground in Kanifing, while receiving medical items on behalf of the Serekunda and Bansang Hospitals donated by Gambega Limited in partnership with Coca-Cola Africa Foundation and Medshare.

According to her, she is aware of the abnormalities at the hospital, she thus appealed to the management to address the issue and be responsible health providers.

"It is indeed important to know health services is very expensive and private sectors support is welcome," she said, while emphasising that it is sometimes disappointing that donors provides items/equipment and they are not put into good use.

The Health minister advised the staff of the hospitals to take good care of the items.

Prior to her appointment as the minister, Madam Saffie Lowe-Ceesay was the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health thus she commended Gambega for the donation, noting that this was not the first of its kind the beverage company donates to the Ministry of Health.

"I will like to thank Gambega and their valuable partners for choosing The Gambia for their valuable donations".

However, it could be recalled that sometimes last year, serious negligence case was reported at the hospital maternal ward, therefore the hospital need to put in responsible measures in other to avoid the reoccurrence of a similar case in future.