Gambia Girls Guide Gets New Executive

The Gambia Girls Guide last Saturday elected new executive to steer the affairs of the organization in the next ten years.

Founded in 1923, barely three years after the formation of The Gambia Scout Movement, the association is anchored on guiding and enhancing the capacity of young girls and women.

In her keynote address, Yamundow Jagne, the outgoing chief guide commissioner, challenged the new executive to live upright for the advancement of the association.

"I am amazed to see the achievement registered by the association in the past years as many developments have been achieved within this period. During the past years, the association has registered success in many areas and key among them are, educational programme for girls and young women, child rights and advocacy, climate change and environment and skills development. The association has also faced challenges and constrains that impacted on the progress of the association and among them are, lack of transport to be used for the necessary constant supervision and monitoring of guiding activities, training of the rapid growing of membership, inadequate time for guiding due to the educational system in school persisted, poverty and volunteerism in guiding," said the outgoing Chief Guides Commissioner.

For her part, the incoming Chief Guides Commissioner Khadijatou A. Jobarteh, on behalf of the new executive, thanked the outgoing executive for their instrumental role and sacrifice for the advancement of the association to be where it is today for the past years.

MrsJobarteh promised to live up to expectation and deliver to the best of her ability to making sure that the ultimate aims and objectives of the association is achieved within this ten-year period as the Chief Guides Commissioner.

The executive members are: Khadijatou A Jobarteh, new Chief Guides Commissioner Fatou Njie, First Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Sohna Williams, Second Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Isatou Jabang, International Commissioner, Fatoumatta Ceesay, Assistant International Commissioner, Michel Gomez, National Secretary, Fatoumatta Bintou Manjang, Treasurer, Amie Ceesay, Public Relations Commissioner, Anna Senghore, and Assistant Public Relations Commissioner and Mama Baldeh.