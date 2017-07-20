Gambia: People's Choice Award Distinguish Gambians

The People's Choice Media and Investment Company has on Friday awarded some distinguished Gambians at their annual event held at the Paradise Suites Hotel in Kololi.

The Award For Excellence event which was held in a colourful and an electrifying ambience was witnessed by large number of people from different works of life.

The awardees include, Alhagie Sanyang, CEO of Universal Properties, he received award for his contributions to the Real Estate sector, Binta Jammeh Sidibe, executive director of Women's Bureau was awarded for her contributions to the course of women, and Fatou Janneh Mbai of (GRTS) was also awarded for Excellence in news casting, Mustapha Njie the chief executive officer of TAF Gambia got an Icon award, whilst the Event Host of the Year' goes to Danny Constant of Africell.

Africell's managing director, Badara Mbai, and Bolaji Ayodele, Managing Director of the Guarantee Trust Bank Gambia Limited both received Award of Excellence in Corporate Management.

In recognition of his significant impact on the socio-political life of the nation and his great electoral victory, President Adama Barrow was awarded the Man of the Year Award.

The event was moderated by Teneng Gitteh and Falilu ML. Janko, commonly known as DJ. Senator.

Other awardees include Isatou Jawara (GTBank), Fatou Saine Gaye, (Gaye Njorro), Hassoum Ceesay, Janet Badjan young (Ebunjan theatre), Fatou Sanneh Ceesay (GRTS), and #GambiaHasDecided.

In a short remarks, Martins Agbambu, CEO of People's Choice Media and Investment Company stated that the annual Excellence Awards for Distinguish Gambians is meant to celebrate excellence and achievements in diverse sectors in Gambian.

He added that the event aims to inspire more people to contribute to the development of the country upholding excellence and good moral virtue.