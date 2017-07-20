Gambia Will Encourage Proactive Approaches to Disaster Management Says Environment Minister

The minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources has said that the government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow would encourage proactive approach to disaster management.

According to him, this has been one of the fundamental reasons why the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) under the new government is repositioned under Office of the Vice President to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery through a reduced bureaucratic procedure and unnecessary actions on emergency and disaster situation.

Hon. Lamin Dibba made these remarks during his opening statement at a workshop on the coordination of disaster risk reduction and post-disaster need assessment held at a local hotel in Kololi.

He affirmed that the government of The Gambia is aware of the current rainfall prediction presented by Department of Water Resources as expected to be normal/above normal rainfall in The Gambia. Given the vulnerability status of the population, the prediction outcome could have far reaching implications on lives and livelihoods of the general public particularly flood prone communities, the women, children, disabled and elders.

"This training therefore, supported by our regional body; ECOWAS could not have come at better time than this to better equip the country morally in responding to disaster needs which will contribute to the realization of some of the ECOWAS 2015-2030 Plan of Action (PoA) that targets many areas," Minister Dibba stated.

For his part, Alhagie Manjang, deputy permanent secretary who doubles as the chairman of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change thanked the government of The Gambia through the Disaster Governing Council for the support in creating an enabling environment to allow the smooth operation of this important platform.

According to the chairman, the National Platform constitutes representatives from institutions with varied backgrounds in terms of knowledge, skills and experience. Having members with diverse areas of expertise in several different field of study and profession, the platform, he said, is therefore a means to ensuring efficiency and effectiveness in all approaches on matters related to handling of emergency issues in a more all-inclusive and coherent manner.

Speaking earlier, ECOWAS representative to The Gambia Madam Vabah Kazaku Gayflor thanked ECOWAS partners, especially World Bank for their technical and financial support to ECOWAS Commission and member states.

In the area of early warning, she said ECOWAS Commission with all relevant ECOWAS departments, member states and partners are also in the process of developing an integrated functional disaster observatory and early warning systems for disaster prevention and management.

Despite these efforts, she went on, the ECOWAS region still faces a number of challenges especially regarding the capacity to support recovery and reconstruction in disaster. In this regard, the need for capacity building especially regarding the capacity to support recovery and reconstruction in disaster is long overdue.