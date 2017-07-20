20 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Volleyball AGM Is Set for July 22nd

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gambia Volleyball Federation will hold their Annual General Meeting on July 22nd at BO Semega Janneh hall at Serrekunda East to report to its members on activities and financial activities carried out in the year 2016.

This is a constitutional mandate and is expected to give an opportunity to its stakeholders to critically scrutinize the activities and financial report of the federation.

The meeting will also provide check-and-balance of power, thereby providing accountability and transparency. All teams that are affiliated to Gambia Volleyball Federation are urged to send in 2 delegates. The meeting starts at 9:30am.

Source: MLSK, GVF Press officer

Gambia

Meet the Migrants Under Pressure to Leave Europe

The Gambia's leader of 22 years, Yahya Jammeh, used to give Gambians good cause for claiming asylum, even if the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.