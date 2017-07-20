Gambia: Volleyball AGM Is Set for July 22nd

The Gambia Volleyball Federation will hold their Annual General Meeting on July 22nd at BO Semega Janneh hall at Serrekunda East to report to its members on activities and financial activities carried out in the year 2016.

This is a constitutional mandate and is expected to give an opportunity to its stakeholders to critically scrutinize the activities and financial report of the federation.

The meeting will also provide check-and-balance of power, thereby providing accountability and transparency. All teams that are affiliated to Gambia Volleyball Federation are urged to send in 2 delegates. The meeting starts at 9:30am.

Source: MLSK, GVF Press officer