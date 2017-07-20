Gambia: APRC - Let Govt Not Push Us to Our Limits

The interim leader of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) party yesterday called on Gambia government to respect their rights and freedom and not to push them to their limits when they would be forced to express their frustration within the ambit of the law.

At a press conference with journalists at his Tallinding residence yesterday, Fabakary Tombong Jatta called on his party members and sympathizers and genuine Gambians who believe in the protection of fundamental rights to stay calm and go about their normal businesses and pray for the peace and prosperity of Gambia and "our great party."

