20 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Zambia: Former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda Hospitalised

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Post
Dr Kenneth Kaunda casting his vote at Woodlands 'A' School polling station in 2006.

Zambia's first President Kenneth Kaunda has spent his second day in the country's largest hospital following "minor complaints".

A visit by Zambia President Edgar Lungu to the hospital was cancelled Thursday afternoon as the nonagenarian was put on bed rest.

Doctors at the University Teaching Hospital said Mr Kaunda underwent "physio" and was helped to sleep.

The country's Vice President Inonge Wina already visited the statesman who was shown in TV pictures sitting in a chair and chatting with the visitors.

Zambia's Health Minister Chilufya Chitalu said the medical personnel were also "conducting general medical checkups on Kaunda".

"Mr Kaunda's condition is stable," he told state radio late Wednesday.

Mr Kaunda was last admitted to hospital in April in 2015.

He veered off politics after boycotting elections in 1996 which barred candidates with foreign descent.

Kaunda was born of missionary parents from Nyasaland who settled in Zambia, then Northern Rhodesia before he was even born.

Zambia

Opposition Recruits Members As Young As 14-Years Old

Opposition party leader Chilufya Tayali has launched an aggressive party recruitment drive opening membership to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.