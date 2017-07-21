Rwanda: Aspiring Musicians Battle It Out in 'I Am the Future' Talent Search

Local aspiring artistes stand a chance to become millionaires as Rwf15million is up for grabs in a music competition dubbed 'I am the Future' talent search.

The competition is being organised by Miracle Transporter Ltd in partnership with local music studio, Future Records.

Themed 'My Talent, My Opportunity', the competition is being held in different parts of the country, with the aim of detecting and promoting new talent countrywide.

Producer David Tuyishimire, the Chief Executive Officer of Future Records, said the competition will be a motivation to upcoming musicians as a way to showcase their musical talent.

"The contest is open to everyone confident in their skills in music. And this might be the right time for them to start their career," Tuyishimire said.

The search started late in June and is stretching to all parts of the country.

During selections, the jury will focus on creativity, stage performance and rhythm, among other things, to decide who will stay and who will leave the competition.

Nicola Mucyo, one of the judges, said contestants need to be well prepared before they go to the auditions.

He said, "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It requires contestants to make time for rehearsals. They need to be ready for the exhibition instead of getting on stage with nothing to offer."

Alex Mbaraga, a contestant, said the platform will help boost his music.

"What I expect from this competition, even if I don't win it, is to gain experience in growing my talent," he said.

So far, 20 out of 36 young musicians needed for the competition, have been selected. The auditions will run until July 30. Auditions have already been held in Kigali's Nyarugenge, Gasabo and Kicukiro, Ngoma, Nyagatare and Rwamagana in the Eastern Province, as well as Ruhango, Muhanga, Nyanza and Huye in the Southern Province. Auditions will continue in the Northern Province's Gicumbi and Musanze districts and Rubavu in the Western Province this weekend.

The search will end in Western Province's Karongi, Nyamasheke and Rusizi districts.

The selected contestants will be taken to a musical academy for mentorship and development. Rwf 7M is up for grabs for the second runner up.

26-year-old contestant Dorcas Ashimwe said, "If I win this prize, I will use it to promote my talent and help my peers build their talent."