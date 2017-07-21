Nigeria: Osinbajo to Preside Over Townhall Meeting At Environment Summit in Abuja

Abuja — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to preside over a townhall meeting at a proposed Environment Summit in Abuja.

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Environment and Habitat, Hon. Obinna Chidioka made the disclosure while inaugurating the Technical Committee of the Summit's Stakeholders who are mandated to fathom a legislative framework for environmental law and policy at the Assembly Complex in Abuja on Thursday.

Osinbajo was represented by a member of the Presidential cabinet at the inauguration.

Disclosing that the Summit would take place between 3rd and 5th October, 2017 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Chidioka said the lawmakers were conscious of the threats posed by climate change and global warning.

"We are very conscious of the grave

threats posed by such issues as global warming, climate change, desertification, oil spillage, erosion, gas flaring, etc. In the context of the House Committee on Environment, we realize the importance of ensuring that our legislative framework on environment is robust a d comprehensive to sustain a virile policy framework for the environment governance and management," Chidoka said.

Soliciting for the cooperation of various stakeholders towards the success of the Summit, the Chairman said that their contribution would be of high value.

"As experts and practitioners in the industry, with hands of experience, your contribution will greatly enhance our ideation of the summit. Governments and international organizations (IOs) across the world have mad significant and widespread progress in development of polices and frameworks to meet the dynamic and increasing social, economic and environmental needs of mankind. Nigeria, has not been left behind in this respect.

"As a way of complementing the effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria in advancing the fortunes of our environment, the House of Representatives, in furtherance of its commitment to ensure a comprehensive overhaul of the legislative framework for the environment in Nigeria, has proposed a national stakeholders summit on environmental law and policy," he said.