Ugandan Roads Among Most Risky in Africa - Govt

Photo: Rachel Mabala/Daily Monitor

The wreckage of a vehicle that was involved in an accident at Nabusanke on the Kampala- Masaka road recently.

Kampala — A survey by Ministry of Works and Transport shows Ugandan roads have become increasingly risky and dangerous to most road users, especially pedestrians.

The survey was conducted between 2012 and 2015. A subsequent survey by the Uganda Road Fund on road user satisfaction in 2016 revealed the same results.

The ministry's report on the road safety read by minister of Works Monica Azuba Ntege at the launch of the Road User Satisfaction Survey in Kampala last week indicated that road users are not satisfied with most roads that are being constructed as they do not provide enough space for pedestrians.

The report points out the most road networks lack pedestrian walkways except roads under Kampala Capital City Authority which has designated pedestrian walkways on most sections of its road network. The report says the neglect of this category of road users should be addressed.

Speaking at the event, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga told different stakeholders in the road construction sector that government was keen on maintaining the roads in Uganda.

"As we launch this campaign of Road User's Satisfaction Survey, government has released Shs417b for road maintenance," she said.

Mr Francis Gonahasa, the MP for Kabweri in Kibuku District, while addressing the same event, claimed the major cause of accidents is the design of the Ugandan roads which he said should be reviewed.

"Most of the accidents on our roads, especially on Masaka road, are head-on collision. This means there is a problem with the design of these roads; what if we demarcated the cars coming from Masaka and separate them with a barricade in the middle; would these accidents still occur?" he asked.

However, the Uganda National Roads Authority's head of design, Mr Patrick Muleme, said there are more causes of road accidents than having wider or dual carriage roads.

"Ugandan drivers lack driver-knowledge; they don't know road signs and want to drive fast. These are the main causes of road accidents, especially on the Kampala-Masaka highway," said Mr Muleme.

"Based on our budget and current traffic, we do not need dual carriage roads. This will encourage more traffic growth," he added.

Mr Muleme said government is seeking funds to widen the Kampala-Mpigi highway to four lanes.

By June last year, at least 200 people had been killed in road accidents, according to the report, and nearly twice that number has been injured on Kampala-Masaka highway in the last six months.

The police's five-year Road Traffic Incidents (RTIs) report for 2011 to 2015 says 29 people in every 100,000 died on Ugandan roads, which ranks Uganda among the top countries with highest RTIs in Africa.

According to the Finance minister Matia Kasaija's report at the same event, money that has been released for the Transport sector this financial year is mainly for road maintenance and will see commencement of works on different roads.

Mr Kasaija said the whole budget for the Transport sector is Shs4.8 trillion for maintenance and development of the road sector. "I hope the decline of road users' satisfaction since 2016 will change in subsequent years especially on district urban and community access roads now that some districts have acquired and other are scheduled to receive new equipment," he said.

In June, the President flagged off an assortment of $155m road equipment to local governments.