Kenya: Vanquished KPL Allstars Seek Redemption Against Sevilla

Kenyan Premier League's AllStars team head coach Stanley Okumbi has called on his charges to play without fear when they take on Sevilla Athletic in a friendly match on Saturday.

"We know Sevilla will be a stronger so we are going to prepare well," said Okumbi after a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Cordoba CF in a friendly match on Wednesday night.

The 18-man squad plays Sevilla's second team that features in the Spanish second division, in their last friendly on Saturday.

In the match staged at Estadio el Mauli in Malaga, Jonathan Mejjia broke the deadlock with a clinical header in the 21st minute.

Sergio Guardiola doubled the scores in the 56th minute with a close range shot after the AllStars defence failed to deal with an in swinging cross from Javis Gavan. Alberto Qulelez slotted home the third from the spot.

The KPL AllStars conceded yet another penalty 16 minutes from time after skipper Musa Mohammed fouled Javi Lara. Alejandro Alfredo made no mistake from 12 yards to complete the rout.

"Their speed of passing and movement of the ball was better than us. We gave in two easy goals but it's a good exposure for the boys. We learnt a lot," said the Harambee Stars tactician, whose team had a single shot on target through rookie Vincent Oburu.

"Sevilla will be stronger but we know we shall handle the game very well on Saturday."

Okumbi handed playtime to all his players except Gor Mahia's Ernest Wendo who is sidelined with an injury.