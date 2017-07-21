Kenya: Lamu Insecurity Hampers IEBC Staff Hiring

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has acknowledged facing challenges in recruiting election staff to work in areas affected by insecurity in Lamu County.

With only 18 days remaining to the August 8 General Election, IEBC officials in the region have confirmed having over 40 vacancies that need to be filled specifically in all areas that have witnessed insecurity caused by Al-Shabaab attacks including Basuba and Kiunga Wards in Lamu East.

Other areas are Bar'goni in Hindi Ward of Lamu West Sub-County.

Addressing journalists at the Kenya Ports Authority Offices in Lamu Island shortly after holding a County Election Stakeholders meeting on Thursday, the IEBC officials said most of the vacancies that need to be filled are those of polling clerks, presiding officers and deputy presiding officers.

REQUIREMENTS

Mr Japheth Omar who is the Lamu East Constituency IEBC Returning Officer said many of those who had earlier applied for the jobs haven't turned up for interviews.

Mr Omar said Basuba Ward was worst affected by the shortage since no one was willing to work in the area and that the 30 vacancies required were yet to be filled.

He said the commission was also unable to recruit Presiding Officers and their assistants since only a few turned up for the interviews with most of them failing to meet the required IEBC qualifications.

He said they were now seeking to employ Form Four leavers from the host communities in order to deal with the shortage since the elections were fast approaching.

FORM FOUR LEAVERS

Mr Omar said his office was also facing challenges in reaching out to communities in insecure areas in order to conduct last minute voter education on the election process more specifically in Basuba Ward.

"When we advertised the positions earlier on, the response was overwhelming but I believe due to the wave of insecurity, no one has turned up for the interviews. As it is, we will be forced to recruit and work with Form Four students in the respective host communities so that we cover the shortage since the elections are already here," said Mr Omar.

Commenting on the same, Lamu West Constituency IEBC Returning Officer Abdalla Chikophe said they were unable to get election staff for Bar'goni area in Hindi Ward only.

"We have recruited in all other areas except Bar'goni. We have a shortage of about 10 polling clerks of which we expect to fill the vacancies in the next two or three days. No one wants to work there," said Mr Chikophe.