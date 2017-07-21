Kenya: Residents Flee Homes as Tension Rises in Laikipia

Tension remains high in parts of Laikipia West with residents fearing there could be retaliatory attacks by bandits angry with an ongoing security operation.

The affected areas include Matwiku, Kamwenje, Mahua and Miteta in Laikipia West.

Many residents have been fleeing the areas following the killing of six police officers a week ago for fear of further attacks.

On Wednesday evening, a Safaricom scratch card dealer was shot dead by suspected bandits.

Mr Nixon Mungai Wairimu, 29, was shot five times in the head in Kirima village near the Baringo-Laikipia boarder.

FIVE MEN

According to an eyewitness, the deceased was attacked as he rode on a motorbike.

"I was going to the shop when I heard gunshots. I later saw about five men who were all armed heading towards the Baringo side," said Mrs Grace Muthoni.

She said that she later discovered that a man who was riding on a motorcycle had been shot and was lying on the ground with blood coming out of his head.

"I ran back to my house and picked my children then we fled our home," she said.

An intensified security operation has left several Manyattas owned by illegal herders razed as security officers engage suspected bandits who have been wreaking havoc in the region.

NORMAL ROBBERY

Nyahururu Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Ezekiel Chepkwony has, however, ruled out a banditry attack in the latest killing incident saying that it was a normal robbery attack.

"We are treating the incident as a normal robbery attack.

"We are, however, investigating the motive of the attackers because nothing was stolen from the deceased," said the OCPD noting that the assailants fled after killing him.

The police boss said that Safaricom scratch cards and unidentified amount of money was recovered from the deceased.

EJECT BANDITS

"We are currently holding one suspect in connection with the killing and he is being interrogated," he said.

More security officers were deployed to eject the bandits after the six officers were killed last week.

The anti-stock theft officers were on a familiarization tour when they were ambushed by bandits on the Laikipia-Baringo border.

Four other officers were injured during the attack.

FRESH ATTACKS

"We know they are furious after their Manyattas were burnt down as security officers flush them out of the area and they could be planning retaliatory attacks either against us or the police officers," said Ms Agnes Wangecii.

Mr Mark Maina, a resident of Kamwenje said that many residents have since sought refuge in Kinamba Township over fear of fresh attacks.

"Many villagers have fled their homes as they fear that more attacks could occur," he said.

Mr Maina noted that children in the area are likely to skip school as tensions triggered by banditry in the area escalate.

"Learning activities have also been affected as children together with their parents, especially mothers, have fled the affected areas and they are not likely to return any time soon if the situation will remain as it is now," he said.

On Wednesday, Laikipia County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki assured residents that the government would intensify operations in areas that have been facing insecurity to ensure that normalcy returns.