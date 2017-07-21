Uganda: Emong Vows to Win More Gold Medals

Photo: Ismail Kezaala/Daily Monitor

David Emong was received by relatives at Entebbe.

Kampala — Winning his first ever gold medal was a big dream come true but World Para Athletics champion David Emong is not done yet. He vows to win more gold medals in future international events.

Emong, who won a historic gold medal at the ongoing World Para Athletics Championship in London, yesterday afternoon returned to a hero's welcome at Entebbe Airport.

"After winning a silver medal in Brazil last year, I promised that I will win a gold medal for my country and thank God I won it," he said amidst cheers from family and the disability sports fraternity.

He quickly vowed: "But it is just the beginning, I want to win more gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, and other international events."

Emong attributes his success to the support from other athletes like Moses Kipsiro, Joshua Cheptegei, and others with whom he trains in Kapchorwa.

"During the last training on Monday before I left Kapchorwa," he said, "they gave me a very good speed and I told them this speed would win gold."

The Rio 2016 Paralympics silver medallist has no club and he has been scheming for Prisons Athletics Club. However ASP Andrew Sorowen said he can as well join Police.