Education cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has appointed Mwenda Ntarangwi is the new Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Commission for University Education (CUE) with effect from September 5.

Prof Ntarangwi will serve for a period of five years and will replace Prof David Some who will retire on September 4.

Dr Matiang'i made the appointment in a letter dated July 17.

"Your appointment comes at a time when the university education sector is going through a series of reflection and reforms. I wish you the very best as you take this post," said Dr Matiang'i.

"I look forward to working with you as you steer the university regulatory framework to greater heights, with an eye on the highest quality, efficiency, effective leadership and management in the university education sector," he said.

SEVEN APPLICANTS

The interviews for the position were held on July 12 and 13; seven applicants participated.

They were former Egerton University Vice-chancellor James Tuitoek, acting chief executive officer Walter Oyawa, Anne Nangulu who is Deputy CEO in charge of quality, audit and standards at the commission, Prof Nathan Ogechi, Deputy Vice-chancellor in charge of student's affairs at Moi University, Prof Christopher Shisanya and Kenyatta University Deputy Vice-chancellor (Administration) Prof John Okumu.

A total of 26 candidates had applied for the position.