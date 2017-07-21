The National Super Alliance on Thursday took its campaigns to Kitui where the leaders accused the Jubilee administration of trying to split the opposition.

Orange Democratic Movement presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka dismissed as an insult to the residents recent calls by President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto for Mr Musyoka to join the Jubilee Party.

'FAILED STRATEGY'

Mr Musyoka dismissed the call by President Kenyatta that he ditches Nasa as a failed Jubilee Party strategy to divide and weaken the opposition.

President Kenyatta was speaking when he toured Ukambani region.

While campaigning in Ukambani earlier this month, President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto said they were Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka's juniors in the grand coalition government in which they served as Cabinet ministers.

On Thursday, Mr Musyoka said it was ridiculous for Jubilee Party leaders to "still nurse the illusion that the opposition coalition can break up" weeks to the general election.

"Asking me to join them with offers to deputise Ruto in 2022 is a mockery to the Kamba community that has suffered under their leadership and we must teach them a lesson at the ballot," he said at Kyusyani market in Kitui Rural constituency.

Mr Odinga said Nasa leaders had demonstrated their commitment to opposition unity by sticking together since 2013 for the sake of "saving the country from Jubilee's bad governance, corruption and economic mismanagement".

'ARE DESPERATE'

"Uhuru and Ruto are desperate and have worked so hard to break the opposition since 2013 but have failed because Kalonzo and I are not cheap and cannot let down the country" Mr Odinga said at Kitui Municipal Stadium.

The ODM party leader said the interests of the Kamba community were best served under Nasa because he would serve for only one term then pave the way for Mr Musyoka.

The two leaders addressed campaign rallies in Kyusyani, Mutomo, Zombe and Kitui where they urged their supporters to turn out in large numbers on election day to give Nasa a convincing win.

They said they had a better plan of expanding the economy and dealing with corruption.

"We are sure of winning this election, we have the vote numbers across the county to send Jubilee government home," said Mr Musyoka.